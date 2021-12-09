Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties.

Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political party chairs, and candidates for state offices file with the state party chair.

Elections in Collin County next year will include U.S. House of Representatives, State House and Senate, 13 state offices and several county-level elections, including county judge and two seats on the commissioners court.

The winners of the Republican and Democrat primaries will face each other on Nov. 8, 2022, in the general election.

In the Democratic race for Collin County Judge, Plano-based political consultant David M. Smith filed. He is currently set to face Lavon resident Joshua Murray.

Current County Judge Chris Hill has not drawn a challenger in the Republican primaries. Although he has announced he will seek reelection.

Also up for reelection is Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, District Clerk Lynne Finley, and County Clerk Stacey Kemp.

