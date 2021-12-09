Subscribe
Sachse Bond Leaderboard

Primary races heat up; filing ends Dec. 13

by | Dec 9, 2021 | Latest

Several new candidates have filed for a spot on the ballot in the March 1, 2022, primary elections, seeking nominations for positions throughout the state and counties.

Filing will close Dec. 13 and candidates for county-level offices sign up with county political party chairs, and candidates for state offices file with the state party chair.

Elections in Collin County next year will include U.S. House of Representatives, State House and Senate, 13 state offices and several county-level elections, including county judge and two seats on the commissioners court.

The winners of the Republican and Democrat primaries will face each other on Nov. 8, 2022, in the general election.

In the Democratic race for Collin County Judge, Plano-based political consultant David M. Smith filed. He is currently set to face Lavon resident Joshua Murray.
Current County Judge Chris Hill has not drawn a challenger in the Republican primaries. Although he has announced he will seek reelection.

Also up for reelection is Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, District Clerk Lynne Finley, and County Clerk Stacey Kemp.

For the full story, see the Dec. 9 issue of the Sachse News.

By Dustin Butler•[email protected]

0 Comments

Related News

Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Sachse dominates Lakeview Centennial

Dec 10, 2021 | ,

Opening District 9-6A competition, Sachse dominated reigning district champion Lakeview Centennial 60-11 Friday night. Charish Thompson opened the game with seven straight points from the Lady Mustangs, who forced 18 Patriot turnovers in the first half. Lakeview...

read more
Lavon resident joins primary race

Lavon resident joins primary race

Dec 9, 2021 |

A Lavon man has thrown his hat in for the upcoming primaries, where he will seek the Democratic nomination for Collin County judge. Josh Murray said he is understanding of those with differing political views, and he is empathic to their concerns but added that he...

read more
GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

GISD trustees receive human resources audit report

Dec 9, 2021 |

The Garland ISD held a special board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 30, to receive a report on the internal audit of its human resources department. It also received 16 total recommendations on how to improve the department’s structure and efficiency going forward. This was...

read more
Pantries see increase in usage

Pantries see increase in usage

Dec 2, 2021 |

By Connor Pittman [email protected] For some, Christmas is the season for giving, but others are not so fortunate. Several food pantries in the area have reported increased usage over the past several weeks. Mary Warkentine of the Wylie Christian Care Center...

read more
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021
Sachse Bond Election 2021