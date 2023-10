Wylie Police responded to incidents at three WISD schools on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Cooper Junior High was put on “lockdown” at 1:57 p.m. when Wylie Police received a call from a teacher stating a student reported the possibility of a school shooting that afternoon. An investigation determined that there was not an active plan or intent to carry out a shooting on campus.

By Jeremy Hallock

