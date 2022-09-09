Subscribe
EDC approves contribution to pantry, receives update on Fifth Street development

by | Sep 9, 2022 | Uncategorized

Sachse Economic Development Corporation directors considered a resolution authorizing a charitable contribution to a local food pantry during its most recent meeting.

Audrey Wallace, director of 5 Loaves Food Pantry, asked the SEDC for a contribution to help fund the purchase of a new food truck during the Aug. 18 regular meeting. 

The current truck is not refrigerated, said Wallace, which makes it difficult to pick up items, such as fresh produce from different grocery stores or food providers. The truck also has over 300,000 miles on it, she added.

“We run three to four days a week,” Wallace said. “We have certain stores that are assigned to us and pick up food.”

By purchasing a refrigerated truck, the pantry could potentially pick up more fresh food from stores farther away from its Sachse address, said Wallace. Specifically, Taylor Farms, a produce provider, will not allow the pantry to pick up produce unless it is transported in a refrigerated truck.

Currently, the pantry is fairly limited on the type of food it can pick up because the truck has no cooling capacity.

“We have a limited time to get food back because it is frozen or refrigerated food,” Wallace said. “We have an opportunity to get anywhere from 500 pounds to 2,500 pounds of fresh food from Taylor Farms.”

Wallace informed directors that any contributors who donate $5,000 or more would receive their logo on the side of the new truck. The current truck has the SEDC logo on the side.

Tim Shivers, president of the SEDC, said he supports the work 5 Loaves does, but that he is unsure if it is the best use of the corporation’s community contribution dollars. 

“I am not sure that we would be good stewards of our money if we used EDC money meant to help businesses in our community for this project,” said President Tim Shivers. 

Despite Shivers’ objections and “no” vote, directors approved two $2,500 matching donations to clear the $5,000 threshold. 

For the full story, see the Sept. 8 issue of The Sachse News.

