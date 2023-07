Families who frequent 5 Loaves Food Pantry got some extra help last week with back-to-school supplies thanks to its inaugural Back 2 School Bash, sponsored by Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

The event, held Sunday, July 23 at North Pointe Church of Christ in Sachse, served approximately 300 students courtesy of sponsor support and volunteers.

By Jenice Johnson Williams

