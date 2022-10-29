City, businesses offer treats, activities

Local residents looking for some Halloween fun can head to Trinity Regional Hospital free candy and games.

The event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and will be held on the north side of the hospital, which is located at 4750 President George Bush Turnpike in Sachse.

Among the activities offered are a free face painter, live music and yard games, said Emily Fletcher, vice president of business development at Trinity Regional Hospital. There will also be around 25 cars for children to trunk-or-treat to, she added.

“Many of our employees, volunteers and community partners will be opening their trunks to provide a safe place for both kids and adults to enjoy Halloween,” Fletcher said. “We also want the opportunity to get to know individuals and families in a low stress, comfortable environment,”

She added that the event is a way for staff of the hospital to interact with residents.

“Trinity Regional Hospital Sachse is excited to host its first event since opening the doors in November 2021,” Fletcher said. “A trunk-or-treat is a fun way to get the community engaged and familiar with where the hospital is located. In an urgent/emergent situation, we want everyone to know how easily accessible their local hospital is.”

On Halloween night, members of the Sachse Police Department and Sachse Fire-Rescue will hold a chandy chute from 6 to 8 p.m. The chute will be set up outside the Public Safety Building, located at 3815 Sachse Road, for trick-or-treaters to collect candy.

For the full story, see the Oct. 27 issue of The Sachse News.