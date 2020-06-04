Seniors to receive diplomas next week

Sachse High seniors will cele­brate the culmination of 13 years of hard work next week.

Graduation is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Arlington’s Globe Life Park.

Students will enter to the sounds of “Pomp and Cir­cumstance,” and then the cer­emony will kick off with the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.

Senior Class President Thach Huynh will welcome grads and guests, and Super­intendent Ricardo Lopez will greet everyone.

For the full story, see the June 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]