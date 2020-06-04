Seniors to receive diplomas next week

Sachse High seniors will celebrate the culmination of 13 years of hard work next week.
Graduation is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 9 at Arlington’s Globe Life Park.
Students will enter to the sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance,” and then the ceremony will kick off with the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance.
Senior Class President Thach Huynh will welcome grads and guests, and Superintendent Ricardo Lopez will greet everyone.
For the full story, see the June 4 issue or subscribe online.
By Morgan Howard • [email protected]