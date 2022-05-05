Subscribe
City issues stop work order for work crews in The Station

by | May 5, 2022 | Uncategorized

More problems with work crews in The Station have occurred and the city is taking action to temporarily stop construction in the mixed-use development.

The city issued a stop work order, said Assistant City Manager Lauren Rose during the Monday, May 2 meeting.

She said Monday was the third time the city has issued a stop work order, adding Neighborhood Services has been inspecting construction at The Station two or three times a week recently.

One resident, Tiffany Anderson, who also spoke to council, has been helpful in documenting the issues, said Rose. Anderson said she has sent photos to Rose documenting blocked alleyways, which obstruct trash pickup, and debris left in streets or near property.

In other business, council received the annual fire review from Fire Chief Martin Wade, nominated Michelle Howarth for a vacancy on the Collin Central Appraisal District and approved the construction of a backup generator for the Public Works Pump Station.

For the full story, see the May 12 issue of The Sachse News.

