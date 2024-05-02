On the road again and again

Back in the 60s, some American college kids protested the Vietnam War, but mostly, they conducted sit-ins. Few protests were violent.

Other American college kids would have contests to see how many of them they could cram into a Volkswagen.

Today, some college kids see how much trouble they can cause by rioting on campus.

While the Volkswagen college kids of the 60s were smashing up against each other in a Beetle, parents were cramming as many of their kids as they could into a Ford Country Squire or large family sedan and heading out to see the country.

By John Moore

