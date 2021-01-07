Sachse girls basketball rolls with the punches in difficult start

One of the winningest programs in the area for the last few years, the Sachse girls’ basket­ball program has suffered a difficult start this season for a lot of reasons beyond its control.

COVID-19 has affected the schedule multiple times for the Lady Mustangs, and heading into the holidays they were 1-5 with their last game taking place on Dec. 11. That game was a loss to Lakeview Centennial, ending Sachse’s 69-game winning streak in district play.

They have since bounced back with two more wins, with dominating decisions over Rowlett and North Garland over the break to give Sachse a 3-5 record on the season. Head coach Donna McCullough said the team is still bat­tling through adversity.

By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]