Sachse 3 keys to defeating Garland

by | Oct 12, 2022 | Sports

Approaching must-win territory, Sachse needs to play its best football coming off a bye week.

The Mustangs (1-3, 1-5) haven’t had the start they wanted this season, but mathematically can still work themselves back into playoff contention with a few wins. Taking on Garland (3-2, 3-3), who is coming off a loss to Naaman Forest last week, Thursday night at HBJ Stadium is a great first chance to snap the streak.

If the Mustangs win, they’re back in contention. Here are the three keys to Sachse defeating Garland Thursday night.

1. Contain Keyuntae King

King is one of those few returning players from the reigning district champion Owls’ starting lineup and has dominated to start the season. He’s currently eighth in the area 6A in rushing yards to go along with eight scores this season. Against Rowlett, he had his best performance in the 19-0 win, rushing for 264 yards and two scores.

For Sachse to win this game, they must slow King and the Garland rushing attack. This is a run-heavy offense that prioritizes King, and Amechi and Cheta Ofili will have to win the battles against the offensive line.

For the full story, see the Oct. 13 issue of The Sachse News.

