Sachse Library offering Able Mindset program

by | Jan 19, 2023 | Latest

A local nonprofit is teaming up with the Sachse Public Library to offer a creative outlet for students with disabilities on a monthly basis.

Able Mindset is hosting the program on the third Saturday of each month, beginning at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 with sessions scheduled through April focusing on learning using creative art. The first session will offer a storyboard activity for participants.

Addis Gonte, a Sachse resident and founder of Able Mindset, said his life changed in 2008 with a car wreck that left him living with a disability when he was only 16 years old. In the 14 years since, Gonte said he found out more about himself by channeling his creativity in art.

Able Mindset is also a program that will help those living with a disability interact with the community in a public-serving place.

“This is something that was strongly needed in our community with there not being any programs at the library supporting people with disabilities,” Gonte said.

Library Manager Daniel Laney said Gonte reached out to him about the program, which will be Able Mindset’s first.

“We’re hopeful that we will be able to do some good. The library exists to serve all residents, including those with disabilities,” Laney said. “As a smaller library, it can be challenging to serve residents living with disabilities.”

The first activity will focus on creating a visual storyboard, said Gonte, which will help participants identify and set goals for themselves. This session will also help empower those living with disabilities, he added, by giving them a way to interact with the community.

“By designing the vision board, it will help us identify what creative art activities we can organize future events around,” Gonte said. “The library is a public space and it can be another resource center for people to utilize to reach education and community goals.”

