Colleges announce commencement ceremonies

Dallas College and Collin College have announced commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of graduating students, which include a mother and daughter graduating on the same day.

In Collin County, Collin College’s commencement ceremony is 7 p.m. Friday, May 10 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center located at 200 E. Stacey Road in Allen.

For more on this story see the May 2, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Sachse News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.