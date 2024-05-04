Incumbents re-elected to city council

Unofficial election results are in with 100% of Collin County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election.

In a 2-way contest for Sachse City Council Place 1, incumbent Brett Franks won with 307 votes (63.04%) to defeat Atif Ahmed who received 180 votes (36.96%).

In a 3-way contest for Place 2, incumbent Michelle Howarth received 274 votes (56.85%), to defeat Nisar Razvi who received 158 votes (32.78%), and Beau Hooten who received 50 votes (10.37%).

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

