Monthly farmers market announced

The city has partnered with Four Seasons Markets to bring a monthly farmers and artisans market to the 5th Street District.

Beginning 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, the farmers market will be open the second Saturday of the month through October. In addition to produce, the market will also have arts and craft vendors like woodworkers, jewelry makers and soap makers, food trucks, prepared foods, breads and eggs.

