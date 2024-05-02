Election Day is May 4

Residents from Collin and Dallas County cities with Spring general elections will head to the polls soon for contested races. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by Atif Ahmed. Place 2 incumbent Michelle Howarth faces Beau Hooten and Nisar Razvi in her bid for a third term.

Two places on the Wylie City Council are contested. Place 2 incumbent Dave Strang is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Ahmed Abdelghani. Place 4 incumbent Scott Williams, who has served since 2021, faces Syed Danish Aftab.

For the first time in over a decade, St. Paul is having a general election with contested races. Mayor David Gensler, who entered office in 2022, faces Kent Swaner. Alderman Seat 3 incumbent John Crowe is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Justin Graham.

Elections hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Sachse, Collin County residents can vote at in Room A and B at the Michael J. Felix Community Center located at 3815-E Sachse Road. Dallas County residents can vote at Hudson Middle School (4405 Hudson Drive), First United Methodist Church of Sachse (1520 Blackburn Road) or Sachse City Hall (3815 Sachse Road).

Wylie polling locations for Collin County residents include the Conference Center and Collin College – Wylie Campus at 391 Country Club Road and Meeting Room East at Community Park Center located at 800 Thomas Street #100.

St. Paul residents will vote at St. Paul Town Hall Council Chambers located at 2505 Butcher’s Block.

For more info, visit collincountytx.gov/Elections/election-information or dallascountyvotes.org/election-day/upcoming-election-information/

