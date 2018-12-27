WISD trustees call $193.7 bond election

At a meeting last week on a 1-item agenda, Wylie Independent School District trustees voted to call a $193.7 million bond election for May 4, 2019 to address continuing growth in student population.

The board met Monday, Dec. 17, at the Educational Service Center.

“Kids are here and more kids are coming,” Board President Mitch Herzog said. “We have to accommodate more students and we are doing it in the most financially responsible manner.”

Deputy Superintendent Kim Spicer reported that current WISD enrollment is 16,564 students and that the district has averaged an increase of 563 students per year for the past five years. She pointed out that WISD is growing faster than those school districts in Allen, McKinney, Plano and Garland.

