Preparation key for severe weather

Preparedness and awareness are key to preparing for severe weather, especially as warmer temperatures increase the risk of thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Residents across North Texas experienced severe weather Monday, April 4 and Sachse was under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday, April 5. In addition, a Nixle alert sent out Monday evening urged residents to avoid sections of State Highway 78 because of flooding.

Sachse Fire-Rescue Chief Martin Wade, who has served as chief and emergency management coordinator for nearly six years, said the biggest tip is for people to use their resources when preparing for a severe weather emergency.

“Awareness is key, so during storm season watch your weather apps, and pay attention to notifications,” Wade said. “If you are in a Tornado Warning, move indoors to small enclosures opposite the direction the storm is approaching.”

Wade’s role during an emergency or severe storm is to assess the damage and scope before establishing an initial response. He also assists with enhancing any recovery operations that take place.

If severe weather is possible, residents should remain alert for any warnings sent out by the city, said Wade.

“Most cities have outdoor warning sirens to alert people to move indoors,” Wade said. “It is the city’s responsibility to keep them up and running as well as monitor conditions in preparation to set them off.”

According to data provided by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, the months with the most tornadoes on average are March, April and May in North and Central Texas.

For the full story, see the April 14 issue of The Sachse News.